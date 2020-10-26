Looking for an account that allows you to save and access a portion of your funds immediately? The Standard Bank Flexi Advantage Investment Account is the solution

How do you make your money work for you? Your hard-earned money could be working to advance your life goals, but you may be unsure about how to make that happen. Fortunately, there are several ways to grow your money and the good news is, it can be simple as choosing the right account for your investment.

“There are ways to earn more on your money without taking too much risk,” says Tshiamo Molana, Head of Everyday Banking at Standard Bank South Africa. “Whether you have money set aside, or would like to begin putting money away on a monthly basis, a good strategy would be to place the funds in an account that suits your needs. One option is a hybrid investment account which allows you to earn higher interest rates associated with fixed term investments, while still allowing you a little flexibility.

The Standard Bank Flexi Advantage Investment Account is one such account. Customers can use the account to save for long or short term goals (over 3,6,9 or 12 months) and still access up to 40% (flexi percentage) to the invested funds should the need arise. Interest is calculated daily and according to the amount invested – the higher the balance, the higher the interest rate gained – and paid out monthly.

“This helps savers resist the temptation of withdrawing, as the more funds saved, the higher the interest earned. However, the account does provide immediate access of up to 40% of your funds in case of emergency. If you’re looking for a risk-free way to earn some interest on your money, the Flexi Advantage Investment Account might be your answer.”

Understanding how interest works on an investment account is an important part of maximizing the earnings on your hard-earned, carefully stashed, money. With this account, you’ll earn a nominal amount of interest just for keeping your money on deposit.