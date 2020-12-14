Make a global impact when you teach abroad

According to research taken from the British Council of International Schools, at least one billion people speak or are learning to speak English. Out of those, nearly 300 million people are studying English, showcasing the demand and commodity for the language throughout the world. With the emergence and continuous growth within the Teaching English as a Foreign Language Industry (TEFL), many teachers have chosen to challenge themselves and advance their professional career and work abroad. With the demand for native English speaking teachers around the world increasing, teaching abroad allows you to not only immerse yourself in the cross-cultural work environment but also bridges the gap, providing the education needed to make a positive and global impact to students. Native-speaking English Teacher (NET) Scheme Implemented in public-sector secondary schools as well as primary schools between 1998 and 2002, the NET Section provides additional support to schools in Hong Kong. Established in 2002, The NET section, however, steers and facilitates the implementation of the NET Scheme in primary schools and the enhanced NET Scheme in secondary schools.

Whereas, the Education Bureau (EDB) conducts a NET recruitment exercise annually to ensure that qualified candidates have been recruited for the selection of an appointment process by public-sector schools.

Recruitment for Native-speaking English Teachers (NETs) in Hong Kong

The EDB of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region hereby invites you to apply for the NET vacancies in the public-sector primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong.

You will be required to teach English as a second language to Hong Kong students and assist in teaching the curriculum development to students aged between 6 and 12 at primary schools, students aged between 12 and 18 at secondary schools as well as students with special needs.

Applicants need to be native speakers of English or possess native-speaker English competence. They will also be required to fulfil the qualification requirements under the NET Scheme.

For more information, visit blog.talent360.co.za/job/native-speaking-english-teachers-nets and apply now. Applications close 15 January 2021.