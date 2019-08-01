If you’re passionate about a career in property join the Redefine Properties 2020 Learnership Programme. Pic: Supplied

If you’re passionate about property and eager to carve out a career in this exhilarating, ever-evolving industry, join the Redefine Properties 2020 Learnership Programme.



What sets us apart?

We're not landlords. We're people.

As a Top-40 JSE-listed REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), we’re a people-centric brand intent on providing our learners with an incredible learning experience. And we aim to develop SA’s future leaders in the property industry.

With a range of opportunities in roles such as asset and property management and group shared service departments, you’re sure to find your purpose at Redefine.





How do you qualify?

To join the 2020 programme, you’ll need to tick a few boxes. If you are:

Post-matric

Post-graduate

You will qualify, with the following minimum requirements:

South African citizen

Grade 12 certificate

Tertiary qualification (undergraduate and/or postgraduate)

NO tertiary studies or formal employment for 2020

NO previous learnership/s completed

Willing to reside in Johannesburg or Cape Town for the duration of the programme

What will you get out?

National certificate in Business Administration (NQF Level 2/3)

This one-year workplace readiness programme was developed to bridge the gap between academic studies and the working world, equipping learners with the skills needed to boost their employability. To qualify for this programme, you’ll need a Grade 12 certificate.

Further education and training certificate in Business Administration (NQF Level 4)

This one-year qualification provides learners with the knowledge, skills and values integral to the business world, with access to further education and training. To qualify for this programme, a completed tertiary diploma, undergraduate and/or postgraduate qualification is required.

To be the BEST, you need to learn from the BEST…

“I find it incredible that a big corporate is willing to assist young adults in finding their way to the working world without asking for anything in return.” Architecture graduate, Terrini Govender.

Kickstart your personal and professional growth

“We expose them to the entire business – from operations through to marketing, from financials to all the legalities of the industry.” Cape Town’s portfolio facilities manager, Lance Hoffman.

Regardless of the learnership category you choose, you can be sure that a pathway to progress and success with our team of seasoned leaders awaits you.

Applications open from 1 – 31 August 2019.

For more information visit https://www.redefine.co.za/work-for-us/learnerships