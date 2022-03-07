Preventing further looting of the country must be top priority

Between 2014 and 2019, South Africa lost over R1.5 trillion to corruption, State Capture and failures by the guardians of governance. As more details are revealed with the release of every instalment of the Zondo Commission’s report, South Africa is reeling from just how deep the hornets’ nest of corruption and racketeering really is. State Capture has robbed us. While the poorest of the poor have been most affected, it is up to every South African to ensure that it is rooted out and defeated.

Story continues below Advertisment

“When it comes to corruption and State Capture, we need to take to heart the lessons we have learned to ensure that the gross breaches of public trust that have become so prevalent in our country come to an end. We need to hold frank discussions about what needs to change in society and then be radical in our focus on implementing these changes to ensure that consequence management is done in the interest of ordinary South Africans. We do not need more processes, we need to act,” exclaims Professor Bonang Mohale, chair of Unite 4 Mzansi™. “As business leaders and civil society, it is up to us to re-instil a sense of purpose in our professions by offering to help rebuild South Africa into a truly capable state. To do this, we need to support the processes that the government has undertaken so far and find ways in which we can use our expertise to expedite these processes. Importantly, in showing our commitment to change, we must also stand beside those who have stood up against corruption and assist them in any way possible.” Yet, says Mohale, support is only one side of this coin.

Story continues below Advertisment

If South Africa is to truly stamp out corruption, its citizens also need a detailed understanding of what went wrong at every layer of governance. It is only when we know this that we can ensure that the lessons of State Capture are not only never forgotten but, more importantly, never repeated. It is with this in mind that an important part of the Unite 4 Mzansi™ movement’s work is to analyse in depth how the guardians of governance failed in each of the prevalent cases of gross corruption that has riddled the country. Recently, it completed its latest case study analysis of Transnet and released that case study video to the public.

Story continues below Advertisment