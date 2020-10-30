Register now for the 2020 virtual SAIPA Accounting iNdaba
Last year, the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) held its first ever Accounting iNdaba in Cape Town as a platform for finance & accounting practitioners to engage on the future of their profession, impacted by radical, disruptive technologies. The event was a resounding success.
This year’s first virtual conference, the Accounting iNdaba 2020 aims to keep you Covid-safe, coming to you live in the security of your own home.
You’ll experience a fully-interactive event that puts you at the centre of the excitement.
- Watch presentations by some of the industry’s foremost thought leaders
- Learn to leverage the power of Big Data, data analytics and AI to become the trusted business advisor of the future today
- Discover how to operate effectively in a virtualised world of business
- Network online with highly qualified professionals and decision makers
- Get the added bonus of downloadable workshops and sessions
- Benefit from our sponsor and exhibitor promotions
- Earn up to 6 hours of CPD points by attending
Both Members and Non-Members are welcome to register – simply go to MySAIPA, and create a profile to REGISTER NOW
Date:4 November 2020
Time:09:00 – 16:30
Venue:Your phone, tablet or browser
Date:5 November 2020
Time:09:00 – 12:00
Venue:Your phone, tablet or browser
Topics
You can look forward to an agenda that is packed with valuable relevant, practical, and thought-provoking topics such as:
- Trends impacting the future of the accounting profession
- Digital transformation in your practice (Digital Innovation)
- Using advanced analytics tools to better understand the numbers and have meaningful insights with data visualisations
- The future accountant as a business advisor
- How to run a digitalised accounting practice to leverage on technology
- How automation and use of cloud computing is driving productivity (Smart tools to improve practice efficiencies)
- Readiness of CIPC in the techno-age
- Income tax implications on Crypto currencies
- The impact of AI, Cloud computing on accounting & tax
- Tax & 4IR
- Cybersecurity
- Digital Governance