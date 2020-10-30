Business ReportSponsored
This year’s first virtual conference, the Accounting iNdaba 2020 aims to keep you Covid-safe, coming to you live in the security of your own home.
Register now for the 2020 virtual SAIPA Accounting iNdaba

By Brandstories Time of article published 10m ago

Last year, the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) held its first ever Accounting iNdaba in Cape Town as a platform for finance & accounting practitioners to engage on the future of their profession, impacted by radical, disruptive technologies. The event was a resounding success.

You’ll experience a fully-interactive event that puts you at the centre of the excitement.

  • Watch presentations by some of the industry’s foremost thought leaders
  • Learn to leverage the power of Big Data, data analytics and AI to become the trusted business advisor of the future today
  • Discover how to operate effectively in a virtualised world of business
  • Network online with highly qualified professionals and decision makers
  • Get the added bonus of downloadable workshops and sessions
  • Benefit from our sponsor and exhibitor promotions
  • Earn up to 6 hours of CPD points by attending

Both Members and Non-Members are welcome to register – simply go to MySAIPA, and create a profile to REGISTER NOW

Date:4 November 2020

Time:09:00 – 16:30

Venue:Your phone, tablet or browser

Date:5 November 2020

Time:09:00 – 12:00

Venue:Your phone, tablet or browser

Topics

You can look forward to an agenda that is packed with valuable relevant, practical, and thought-provoking topics such as:

  • Trends impacting the future of the accounting profession
  • Digital transformation in your practice (Digital Innovation)
  • Using advanced analytics tools to better understand the numbers and have meaningful insights with data visualisations
  • The future accountant as a business advisor
  • How to run a digitalised accounting practice to leverage on technology
  • How automation and use of cloud computing is driving productivity (Smart tools to improve practice efficiencies)
  • Readiness of CIPC in the techno-age
  • Income tax implications on Crypto currencies
  • The impact of AI, Cloud computing on accounting & tax
  • Tax & 4IR
  • Cybersecurity
  • Digital Governance

REGISTER HERE

