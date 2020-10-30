Register now for the 2020 virtual SAIPA Accounting iNdaba

Last year, the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) held its first ever Accounting iNdaba in Cape Town as a platform for finance & accounting practitioners to engage on the future of their profession, impacted by radical, disruptive technologies. The event was a resounding success.

This year’s first virtual conference, the Accounting iNdaba 2020 aims to keep you Covid-safe, coming to you live in the security of your own home.

You’ll experience a fully-interactive event that puts you at the centre of the excitement.

Watch presentations by some of the industry’s foremost thought leaders

Learn to leverage the power of Big Data, data analytics and AI to become the trusted business advisor of the future today

Discover how to operate effectively in a virtualised world of business

Network online with highly qualified professionals and decision makers

Get the added bonus of downloadable workshops and sessions

Benefit from our sponsor and exhibitor promotions

Earn up to 6 hours of CPD points by attending

Both Members and Non-Members are welcome to register – simply go to MySAIPA, and create a profile to REGISTER NOW

Date:4 November 2020