Room to Read South Africa invites service providers to submit documents for database registration

Room to Read is a non-profit organisation working with under-privileged children for implementation of literacy programmes in collaboration with local communities, partner organizations and governments to develop literary skills and a habit of reading among primary school children.

Room to Read South Africa invites service providers to submit their documents for database registration in the following categories:

Library furniture

Printing

Stationery & office supplies

Electrical and aircon services

Carpet cleaning

Branding & corporate gifts

Hardware

Distribution / transportation

External Auditors

Company Secretariat Services

Finance Training

Recruitment agencies

Advertising agencies

Training providers

Professional bodies

Catering services

Repairs and maintenance (electrical, furniture, aircons, vehicles)

Travel Agencies

Illustration for children story books and foundation phase learner books

Design and layout for children story books and foundation phase learner books

Editors (Sepedi, xiTsonga, isiZulu, English, isiNdebele, tshiVenda)

Translators (Sepedi, xiTsonga, isiZulu, English, isiNdebele, tshiVenda)

Courier services

Car hire & Shuttle services

Printing services (printing machine services, toner supply)

Library stationery (accession registers, date sheets, spine labels, etc.)

IT services

Photography and videography

Library books

Facilitators

Please submit the following documentation (Please ensure that documents are not expired):