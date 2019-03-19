Picture: Supplied

Finding a premium smartphone these days is like searching for a needle in the proverbial haystack. Compromise on price and you compromise on picture quality or software shortcomings. It’s for this reason that Huawei continues to be the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer. A popular choice with consumers, the Chinese smartphone maker have now released an updated version of its P Smart smartphone in South Africa.

Camera smarts

Aimed at the mid-range market with an attractive price point (R4 999), the P Smart 2019 boasts more powerful cameras than the earlier model, with a dual-camera system on the back and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The front houses a front-facing 16MP wide-aperture selfie camera.

This supports new AI and AR capabilities and improved user-experience features such as gesture control.

Picture: Supplied

Another big plus is the Portrait Mode which allows users to easily apply beautifying filters in the virtual viewfinder, a great way to touch-up selfies afterwards.

The AI Dual Camera is comprised of a 13MP main camera and 2MP secondary camera. The high-resolution primary camera is equipped with a 5p f/1.8 wide-aperture lens, boasting a virtual aperture range of f/0.95-16, while the secondary camera collects depth information for accurate depth segmentation.

Dew-drop notch display

First launched in 2017, the P Smart series has found favour among South Africans as the go-to device when it comes to quality, innovative features and value for money.

Design changes include a bezel-less display with a “dew-drop” notch design. According to smartphone.com, notch displays have been trending since the release of Apple’s iPhone X last year.

When it comes to the P Smart 2019, they’ve upped the game by placing the speaker and the front camera on top of the phone. When compared to its predecessors, the Huawei P Smart 2019 has a more expansive viewing area, thanks in part to the 6.21-inch 19.5:9 notch display feature.

Picture: Supplied

Packed with power

The refreshed model features 64GB of internal storage with the option of expandable storage, and the more powerful octa-core Kirin 710 chipset. What exactly does Kirin 710 do? In a nutshell, it ensures a smooth, natural system response, immersive gaming performance and power efficiency. As with all recent mid-level models, EMUI 9.0 comes standard, as does the latest Huawei custom AndroidTM 9 Pie-based operating system.

The Huawei P Smart 2019 is available for purchase in South Africa at a recommended retail price (RRP) of R4 999. It is available in midnight black and aurora blue.