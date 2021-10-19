Steyn City parkland residence – the good life

IMAGINE if there was an address that gave you everything you wanted - the scenic beauty of a country getaway, the peace of a retreat, the variety of homes (apartments, clusters and freehold) of a well-appointed luxury leisure residential address and the convenience of an urban hub. Residents at Steyn City don’t have to imagine, because that is precisely what this award-winning development offers. When visionary Douw Steyn and Giuseppe Plumari, CEO of Steyn City Properties joined forces to realise their vision for Steyn City, they set themselves a goal “to create the very best lifestyle estate in the world; one which would ultimately provide a blueprint for other residential and mixed-use developments”.

The development is already well on the way to achieving this objective, with the parkland residence having received a number of prestigious accolades. Most recently, it was listed as one of the top 10 lifestyle estates in the world by wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth; the same organisation which ranked it the best residential estate in Gauteng. So what makes this such a sought-after address? It all starts with Steyn City’s location: midway between Johannesburg and the rapidly growing hub of Midrand in the area fondly nicknamed Johannesburg’s New North. The development is close to amenities like Lanseria Airport, Waterfall, Fourways Mall and major arterial routes and highways. Yet, the proximity to this bustle belies its tranquil setting: 2 000 acres of indigenous planted parkland - a perfect backdrop for picnics, weekend strolls, exploration, even training for a triathlon or simply enjoying the view while connecting with nature. To help residents make the most of this space, Steyn City Properties has provided a plethora of facilities, including 45km of flood-lit promenade for jogging and walking anytime of the day or night, and a 50km MTB track. This is in addition to the 18-hole Nicklaus-design championship golf course (complete with award-winning clubhouse), an equestrian centre, indoor aquatic centre, a well-equipped gym, tennis courts, resort pools and outdoor exercise stations.

Kids are kept entertained with play nodes, a skate park, a Dino Park and the estate’s latest offering: a new 300-metre lagoon with beach style facilities, where every day becomes a holiday for adults and children, alike. A choice of eateries completes the entertainment offering – all of which makes it possible to pursue a wide array of interests, without leaving the property. One of the most precious gifts Steyn City offers residents is the ability to enjoy all of these activities with complete peace of mind, thanks to outstanding security. This includes a round-the-clock nerve centre, biometric access control, 24-hour foot patrols and perimeter safety measures. All of this is the perfect complement to the total convenience offered by Steyn City’s homes: freehold properties, the lock-up-and-go-lifestyle of cluster homes, or luxury apartment living at 104 on Creek are a case in point. These resort-style apartments at 104 on Creek stand out for their magnificent views over the creek for which they have been named – a natural wonderland to be enjoyed, without the hassle of maintenance. Steyn City also offers standalone houses and clusters, so that there is a home for everyone - from busy professionals to young families starting their journey.