The AGSA invites bids for service providers - cleaning and law firms

The Auditor-General South Africa (AGSA) has a constitutional mandate and, as the supreme audit institution (SAI) of South Africa, exists to strengthen our country’s democracy by enabling oversight, accountability and governance in the public sector through auditing, thereby building public confidence. The AGSA invites bids for the following requirements: Bid Number: AGSA/04/2021 Bid description:

Appointment of a service provider for the provision of cleaning services at the Limpopo business unit for a period of three (3) years with an option to renew for a further period of two (2) years.

Office where service is required:

Limpopo business unit

Details of briefing session:

Non – compulsory briefing session & site inspection

Venue: AGSA Polokwane Office, 32 Dimitri Cresent, Platinum Park, Bendore X 68

Polokwane

Date: 30 March 2021

Time: 10:00 to 12:00

Closing date and time:

21 April 2021 at 15:00

Bid Number:

AGSA/06/2021

Bid description:

Appointment of a panel of law firms for the provision of legal services for a period of five (5) years

Office where service is required:

Head Office, Pretoria

Details of briefing session:

Compulsory Briefing Session

Venue: AGSA, Lynwood Bridge Office Park, 4 Daventry Road, Lynwood

Pretoria

Date: 15 April 2021

Time: 10:00 to 12:00

Closing date and time:

28 April 2021 at 15:00

NB: Bid responses MUST be deposited or hand delivered to:

Supply Chain Management, Lynwood Bridge Office Park, Ground floor, reception area, 4 Daventry Road; Lynwood. Pretoria

Bids can also be submitted electronically by OneDrive. It remains the bidder’s responsibility to ensure that bids submitted electronically are fully received.

Note for AGSA/04/2021: Please note that from 23 March 2021, this advertisement, the bid document, the pricing schedule and the specification can be downloaded from the AGSA’s website (www.agsa.co.za) by clicking on the Tenders link. Interested bidders must follow the AGSA’s covid-19 safety precautions, which can also be found on our website.

Note for AGSA06/2021:Due to covid-19 protocols, bidders who are interested in attending the briefing sessions are required to send their email address indicating the tender number to [email protected] before 15 April 2021 to receive an invitation to the session.

Please note that from 29 March 2021, this advertisement, the bid document, and the specifications can be downloaded from the AGSA’s website (www.agsa.co.za) by clicking on the Tenders link. Interested bidders must follow the AGSA’s covid-19 safety protocols when delivering bids and attending the compulsory briefing session. These protocols can be found on our website.

For general enquiries regarding bid numbers: AGSA/04/2021 and AGSA/06/2021, please email Ms Celia Mabusela at [email protected]. We will only respond to written enquiries.