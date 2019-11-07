The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 adds a digital makeover to the traditional watch









The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 adds a digital makeover to the traditional watch. Pic: Supplied A watch has always been the finishing touch to any outfit. Be it a classic analog watch or a trendy digital watch, or even one of those complicated ones with multiple clocks and features, each watch has its own identity.

However, the arrival of smart phones and users depending more on their devices led to an era of various everyday products getting smarter. Traditional watches also took part in this technological revolution, leading to the development and popularity of smartwatches.

Smartwatches basically acted as extensions of smartphones by doing simple tasks such as showing notifications, allowing customizations and even health tracking and monitoring. Huawei’s latest smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, brings all of these features into one while also adding some extra

features of its own to make it one of preferred smart wearables to opt for.





By incorporating into it the Kirin A1, Huawei’s first self-developed wearable chipset, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 unleashed a new era of wearable intelligence. Handling complex processes such as heart rate tracking and fitness tracking among many others, this chipset also ensures a combination of high performance with ultra-efficient power management.





This took care of one of the most common peeves of using a smartwatch - battery life and re-charging. Thanks to the Kirin A1 chipset, the HUAWEI WATCH

GT 2 46mm is able to last for up to 2 weeks on a single charge, while the 42mm will last up to one week, even with a variety of complex features running.





The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 also took a step further, incorporating Bluetooth calling and music playback into the device, making you even less dependent on

your smartphone at all times.





The introduction of smartwatches also presented a whole new method of health and fitness monitoring. Thanks to a variety of different sensors, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 is able to give you accurate readings of your body during each physical activity.





With 15 sports modes, the watch is capable on intelligently reading your body for a detailed reading about your body, which can be used to further optimize your fitness regime. In terms of health reading, with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 you can keep an eye on your heart rate with the HUAWEI TruSeen 3.5 heart rate monitoring feature, while the HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 monitors how you sleep, collecting valuable data that you can use to improve your sleep quality overall.





While traditional watches are limited to just one watch face, one of the prime advantages of smartwatches is the availability of creative watch faces. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 houses a wide variety of watch faces, each of those can be changed to match your style for the day. This is paired with a 3D

glass screen and a HD display for more premium viewing experience.



