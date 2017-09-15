CAPE TOWN - We take a closer look at the man under fire, Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Daniel Matjila, who may possibly be fired on Friday.

He has extensive experience in a number of businesses.

Dr. Daniel Mmushi Matjila began his career as a Senior Mathematics lecturer at the University of the North. He is an experienced finance and investments specialist, Investment risk management specialist and investment strategist.

Matjala is also a former Independent Director of Erin Energy Corporation and former Director of Harith General Partners (Harith Partners). He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated.

THE FACT SHEET:

1. Dr. Daniel Mmushi Matjila, also known as Dan, is the CEO of South African quasi-public investment entity, The Public Investment Corporation (PIC). He was appointed CEO in 2014 and Executive Director in 2005.

2. He is an academic doctor, having obtained his PhD in Mathematics at the University of Witwatersrand.

He obtained his Honours Degree in Business Science, Applied Mathematics at Fort Hare and his Masters in Business Science in Applied Mathematics at Rhodes University.

Matjala also obtained qualifications in Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematical Finance from Oxford University and a Senior Management Programme from University of Pretoria and Advanced Management Programme from Harvard Business School.

3. He is managing a portfolio of investments in excess of R1.1 trillion (approx. USD 150 billion) across all asset classes.

4. He was a senior manager for quantitative research analysis at Stanlib Asset Management Limited.

5. He purchased a Maserati for his 53rd birthday.

6. Matjila reportedly earned R9.6 million in 2016.

Probing piece by @Eusebius on PIC CEO's Maserati and how Sunday Times "polices black wealth" http://t.co/KpaT7dJFl5 pic.twitter.com/3BE3DUukJT — Chris Vick (@chrisvick3) February 9, 2015

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE