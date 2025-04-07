Spotify royalty payouts to Nigerian, South African artists boom in 2024

The Swedish company paid out some $10 billion in royalties worldwide in 2024. And while Africa represents only a small part of its offering, interest in African artists has ballooned, buoyed in part by internationally-recognized acts like South Africa’s singer Tyla and Nigeria’s Burna Boy.

Audio streaming giant Spotify's royalty payments to artists from Nigeria and South Africa - its two biggest African markets - spiked to around $59 million last year as performers rode a wave of growing interest in music from the continent.

Around 250 million user-created playlists now feature at least one Nigerian artist. And $220m contain a South African, Spotify said on Thursday. Nigerian artists received over $38m in royalties last year, more than double from 2023.

Royalties for South African performers reached $21 million, up 54% year-on-year. Much of the interest comes from outside their home markets. Nigerian artists saw a 49% increase in export growth over the past three years while South Africa saw an export growth of 104%.

The number of Nigerian artists earning over $6 500 doubled year-on-year and has tripled since 2022. In South Africa, the number of those earning between $5 000 and $26 000 doubled over the past three years.