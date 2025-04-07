Independent Online
Independent Online
Independent Online

Monday, April 7, 2025

Spotify royalty payouts to Nigerian, South African artists boom in 2024

Tyla Seethal was honoured as first African artist with 'Impact' award. Spotify's royalties for South African performers reached $21 million, up 54% year-on-year. Much of the interest comes from outside their home markets.

Image by: X

Published 1h ago

Audio streaming giant Spotify's royalty payments to artists from Nigeria and South Africa - its two biggest African markets - spiked to around $59 million last year as performers rode a wave of growing interest in music from the continent.

The Swedish company paid out some $10 billion in royalties worldwide in 2024. And while Africa represents only a small part of its offering, interest in African artists has ballooned, buoyed in part by internationally-recognized acts like South Africa’s singer Tyla and Nigeria’s Burna Boy. 

Around 250 million user-created playlists now feature at least one Nigerian artist. And $220m contain a South African, Spotify said on Thursday. Nigerian artists received over $38m in royalties last year, more than double from 2023.

Royalties for South African performers reached $21 million, up 54% year-on-year. Much of the interest comes from outside their home markets. Nigerian artists saw a 49% increase in export growth over the past three years while South Africa saw an export growth of 104%.

The number of Nigerian artists earning over $6 500 doubled year-on-year and has tripled since 2022. In South Africa, the number of those earning between $5 000 and $26 000 doubled over the past three years.

REUTERS

