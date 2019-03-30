Picture: Scott Eells/Bloomberg/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban – International credit rating agency Moody’s has skipped a decision to review South Africa’s Baa3 rating, which was expected on Friday, without giving a reason for the delay or the next scheduled release date. This means South Africa stays at Baa3, which is one notch above sub-investment grade, with a stable outlook until the next review takes place on November 1, 2019

Ratings' agencies S&P and Fitch downgraded South Africa to non-investment grade (junk status) in 2017.

A similar rating by Moody’s would have hit South Africa’s embattled economy – and president Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to attract $100 billion in investment over the next five years - hard.

This is the second time in a row Moody’s has deferred a pronouncement on South Africa’s rating. It did not give reasons for the decision.

African News Agency/ANA