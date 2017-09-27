CAPE TOWN- T-Systems Intouch 2017 event, an annual ICT solutions showcase will be taking digital transformation to the next level with its theme: Digitisation, Simply, Make it happen.

This showcase which will be taking place in Johannesburg and Cape Town, on the 3rd and 16th of October respectively.

It will focus on simplifying the process and leveraging digital fundamentals to answer industry specific requirements and problems. Business leaders, their peers and industry experts will learn and experience how their organisations can embark on the journey to digitisation.

The focus this year will be on how organisations can simply embrace the power of Cloud Computing; IP Transformation and connected everything; Big Data Analytics; Mobility and Collaboration and Digital Security. These digital enablers will be showcased through a number of local and international references, solutions and speakers within the context of four key industries: Healthcare, Retail, Automotive and Manufacturing.

“T-Systems has been advocating the need for organisations to transition, transform and modernise through technology innovation for well over a decade". "It is important that businesses in South Africa realise that this is no longer an option, but rather a prerequisite for future competitiveness” says Mpumi Nhlapo, Head of Marketing and Portfolio Sales at T-Systems South Africa.

According to Gert Schoonbee, MD at T-Systems South Africa, “The market is no longer desirous of monolithic, projects-based solutions and are looking more towards consumption based models that promote agility and innovation while ideally taking advantage of cost sharing opportunities.”

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE