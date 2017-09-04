DURBAN - The T20 Global League will be the sporting event of the year.
Here is what you need to know about the league.
It is a T20 cricket league that will compete with other well-known cricket franchises like, India’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia’s Big Bash.
There are eight teams in the league and here is what you need to know about the league:
- The owners of some of the teams include famous stars like Bollywood actor ShahRukh Khan. The Bollywood actor’s net worth is estimated at $38m. He has landed on the Forbes list of highest paid actors over the years.
- The owner of the GMR Group, that bought the Joburg Giants team, was ranked No. 98 on the 2014 India’s Richest list.
- The cost of running a team is expected to cost R100m a year.
- Owners spent more than R93m on the purchasing of players for their teams. Two South Africans have ownership of teams, including Mustaq Enus-Brey of Brimstone Investment Corporation. Enus-Brey who is worth R489-million was initially the owner of the Stellenbosch side but later pulled out in August 2017. The other South African is Osman Osman of Blu Blood Entertainment. Blu Blood Entertainment is a lifestyle management company that is based in Pretoria.
- Some of the players became overnight millionaires after falling the highest pay bracket of the draft.
- The highest bracket of earnings was bracket 1 with R1.755 million and the lowest bracket was bracket at R130 000.
- Players that fell in the first bracket included Dale Steyn, Chris Morris and Morne Morkel