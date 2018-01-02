CAPE TOWN - Technology is constantly evolving, that is one of the great things about innovation.

One of the negative parts of this constant evolution is that it threatens the survival of several traditional items. Over the last decade, technology innovation has replaced many a household item at a rapid rate, leaving traditional items to become obsolete.

Take a look at 10 things that may become obsolete in 2020.

1. Hard drives

After a long six decades of the existence of hard drives, it seems as if it is slowly coming to an end. From the invention of the first hard drive in 1956, the way people save information has changed. American multinational technology, International Business Machines (IBM), shipped the first hard drive in the RAMAC 305 system.

READ: PICS: 5 smart gadgets to integrate into your home

The system held just 5MB of data storage. The system was also as big as two refrigerators. Now, hard drives will likely become obsolete in 2020.

With the onset of Cloud storage, information is electronically stored. Therefore, there is no need for a physical storage device. Data is saved in a virtual space. Also, storage on the cloud is much more than 5MB. Although Google Cloud does not disclose the specific storage amount, Amazon’s cloud allows unlimited storage for a certain monthly fee.

2. Paper Maps

Traditional paper maps are becoming out-phased at an alarming rate. Although the first map of the world dates back to the 6th century BC by Greek, Anaximander, paper maps are dying down. People are now able to access a map of any country, electronically. With built in features like Google Maps on cellular phones, paper maps are hardly necessary. Other map apps include Sygic, MapFactor and MapQuest.

3. Fax machines

Fax machines date back to its invention in 1843 by Scottish inventor, Alexander Bain.

In the 21st century, however, almost everything is digitised. In order to transfer a document, people can do so by simply scanning the document and emailing it. It is also believed that once paperwork is completely out-phased, fax machines will no longer have any use.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Household gadgets that will make things easier

4. CDs

People no longer buy CDs as much as they used to. Since the inception of streaming services, music is now accessible to people at their fingertips. According to the Internet Access in South Africa 2017 study by World Wide Worx, South Africa’s online users is projected to reach 22.5 million by the end of 2017.

5. Calculators

The invention of the calculator by Blaise Pascal has assisted students and companies with calculations. Yet, more and more digital devices are equipped with a calculator. For example, majority of cellular phones have built-in calculators. This is expected to significantly decrease the relevance of calculators.

6. Alarm clocks

Alarm clocks first came about in 1787 by Levi Hutchins in the United States. Since then, alarm clocks has changed in size and design. Now, alarm clocks are digital and built into most phones. Given the convenience of an alarm on your cell phone, the relevance of a traditional alarm clock comes into question.

7. Analog watches

Smart watches has taken the world by storm and may soon overtake analog watches completely. This is because smart watches has added features such as allowing you to take pictures, make phone calls and transfer files to other devices. As a result, analog watches are on the backburn, facing extinction.

TOP STORY: Economists warn of possible downgrade pending NEC results

8. Landlines

According to a study by a US statistics agency, more than 70% of all adults aged 25-34 were living in wireless only households. Home phone numbers are well on their way out.

9. Pay phones

American multinational conglomerate, AT&T announced in 2007 that it was leaving the pay phone market. Most people have cellphones nowadays to stay connected.

10. Check books

With innovations like online banking and Apple Pay, writing checks will soon become obsolete. The future of finances will be dominated by digital.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE