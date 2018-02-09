File Image: A snowboarder trains ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

CAPE TOWN - From the 9th of February to the 25 of February, The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If you're unable to enjoy the games live on your TV, there are apps you can use to stay updated with the event.

Here are 5 apps that you can use to watch the Winter Olympics 2018:

1. The Olympics









This app is seen as one of the official apps for the Olympic Games.

It promises to offer users everything you need to know about the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games.

Additionally, you can also re-live top moments from previous Olympic games such as Sochi 2014, London 2012, Vancouver 2010, Beijing 2008 etc.

Available on Google Play and iOS for free.

2. Pyeongchang 2018





PyeongChang 2018 is another official app for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games.

The app is specifically designed for Pyeongchang including the Olympic Torch Relay, as well as access to live results and daily news.

Available on Google Play and iOS for free.

3. Eurosport player





Eurosport Player is the Eurosport subscription service for watching live sport, real-time sports news, live match coverage, and videos on demand.

They will also be streaming live moments from the event.

Available on Google Play and iOS for free.

4. NBC Sports





NBC Sports offers sports live streaming in HD, the best solution for those who want to enjoy Formula 1, football and other sports at the highest quality.

NBC is also the official broadcast partner for the 2018 Winter Olympics in the United States.

Available on the Google Play store and iOS for free.

5. DSTV now mobile App





DSTV will be using channels SuperSport 11 and 12 (HD), SS13 and SS14, as the designated 24-hour Olympics news channels.

All four channels will also be available on the digital platforms, such as the DStv Now Mobile App and website.

Available on the Google Play store and iOS for free.

