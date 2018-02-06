Picture: “The Legend of Satoshi Nakamoto,” the painting at the center of a 3-year long, $50,000 Bitcoin puzzle. (Twitter).

CAPE TOWN - A secret code, hidden in a "The Legend of Satoshi Nakamoto" painting with access to an online Bitcoin wallet of $50 000 has been cracked after nearly three years.

The artwork which was first published online in early 2015, is by Rob Myers.

He goes under the pseudonym, @coin_artist.

The Shakespeare article contained a code that revealed a private key that granted its discoverer access to the full wallet of bitcoins.

After being held in the wallet for nearly three years, the bitcoins were finally removed from the wallet last week.

It is reported that a 30-year-old programmer had claimed the bitcoin, after searching online for puzzles related to crypto-currencies.

The programmer allegedly asked to conceal his identity as he lived in a country where it was “not safe” to own Bitcoin.

The puzzle encoded a series of zeros and ones, in complicated rows of flames painted around the edge of the canvas.

Interestingly, the colour and shapes of each flame determined a four-character piece of the binary series. The further part of the code was represented by six ribbons of different lengths in the bottom right-hand corner.

Once all of these codes were worked out and pieced together, the puzzle-solver was able to translate the full string of zeros and ones into a Bitcoin private key with the assistance of a simple computer program.

It wasn't surprising that it had taken so long for someone to solve the painting's code, said Peter Todd, a cryptography consultant.

"Puzzles like that one aren't things you can just throw computing power at - they're genuine brain puzzles".

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has over the past few years been highly valued.

For this reason, some people are of the opinion that the currency should not be used as a medium of exchange.

This is because its value can expand on any day.

More than four years ago, a caramel-macchiato joint in Palo Alto, Coupa Café began accepting bitcoin.

Advocates then predicted it would eventually replace money. Those voices have however grown quiet. “The value of bitcoin is really predicated on its being a useful means of transactions,” says Jacob Leshno, an assistant professor at Columbia Business School. “If you take that away, all you are left with is a bubble asset.”

In 2017 bitcoin’s value rose from about $1,000 to as much as $19,000, often with swings of thousands of dollars a day.

Governments including China’s and Japan’s tightened the rules governing cryptocurrency businesses, and China has shut down its exchanges.

Bitcoin’s popularity has also made its network much slower and sent transaction fees spiraling.

In late December, sellers had to choose between waiting hours and sometimes days for their transactions to go through or paying an average $55 fee to jump the line. (In mid-2016 such fees topped out at about 15¢.)

That’s made bitcoin impractical for everyday transactions, such as $3 cups of coffee.

The eight-year-old bitcoin network is “really janky,” says John Quinn, co-founder of Storj Labs Inc., whose dozen employees worked 12-hour days for two months last spring to switch their data-storage startup from bitcoin to the rival cryptocurrency ethereum.

Two-year-old ethereum has its own problems, including rising transaction fees, but it’s become the first choice for most startups seeking to use so-called smart contracts or raise money through initial coin offerings, which generated about $4 billion in 2017.

While ethereum has added lots of features and uses, bitcoin looks almost the same as it always has, says Lucas Nuzzi, a senior analyst at Digital Asset Research.

Bitcoin’s limitations are becoming bigger issues as banks and other financial institutions build out their own similar networks.

“Cost, we expect that to be sub-1¢,” says Richard Brown, chief technology officer for industry consortium R3, which is helping companies build such networks. Completing a transaction, he says, “takes the speed of light, seconds at most.”

Some bitcoin developers are trying to tweak the network software to speed transactions, but disagreements about the approach have led some groups to split off and create their own smaller networks.

“Startups need to be aware that they are building a house on moving ground,” says Michael Dunworth, chief executive officer of Wyre Inc., a cross-border payment service using the bitcoin network.

Because only 21 million bitcoins will ever be issued, there’s a case to be made that the currency is simply evolving from a transaction network to digital gold.

Longtime advocates say different. “At the end of the day, it is bitcoin’s use in commerce that drives its price and further adoption,” says Roger Ver, the advocate known as Bitcoin Jesus, who spent bitcoin last year to cover his startup’s 60-person payroll and book hotels on Expedia.

(He’s become a vocal champion for “bitcoin cash,” a cryptocurrency that’s facing an internal insider-trading investigation after having splintered from bitcoin last summer.)

Amid the current fervor, Ver is the exception. “No one is spending bitcoin,” says Iqbal Gandham, managing director at EToro Ltd., a cryptocurrency exchange. “It could be the most expensive piece of pizza you ever bought.”

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE