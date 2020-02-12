5G will support 10% of world's mobile connections









While South Africa falls behind in the race for 5G compared to its international peers, the new Cisco Annual Internet Report found 5G will support more than 10 percent of the world’s mobile connections by 2023. Photo: Jeff Chiu/AP JOHANNESBURG – While South Africa falls behind in the race for 5G compared to its international peers, the new Cisco Annual Internet Report found 5G will support more than 10 percent of the world’s mobile connections by 2023. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa earlier this month announced the spectrum licensing process will start in April, following three months of public submissions. The Cisco report is a global, regional and country level forecast/analysis that assesses digital transformation. Cisco’s report yesterday showed the average 5G speed would be 575 megabits per second, or 13 times faster than the average mobile connection. With advanced performance capabilities, 5G would deliver more dynamic mobile infrastructures for AI and emerging IoT applications, including autonomous cars, smart cities, connected health, immersive video and more. The report said for the past 50 years, each decade introduced a new mobile technology with cutting-edge innovations.

Mobile bandwidth requirements have evolved from voice calls and texting to ultra-high-definition (UHD) video and a variety of augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications.

Consumers and business users worldwide continue to create new demands and expectations for mobile networking, the report found.

“This ongoing trend is clearly highlighted by the adoption and use of mobile applications. Social networking, video streaming and downloads, business productivity, e-commerce and gaming will drive the continued growth of mobile applications, with nearly 300 billion downloaded by 2023,” it said.

Roland Acra, the senior vice-president and chief technology officer at Cisco, said: “The insights and knowledge gained by our Annual Internet Report are helping global businesses, governments and service providers prepare and secure networks for the ongoing growth in connections and applications. Strategic planning and partnerships will be essential for all organisations to capitalise on their technology innovations and investments.”

Report Highlights (2018 - 2023):

1.Global mobile and internet user projections by 2023: More than 70percent of the global population (5.7billion people) will have mobile connectivity (2G, 3G, 4G or 5G). - 66percent of the global population will be internet users.

2.Global devices and connections projections by 2023: There will be 3.6 networked devices/connections per person and nearly 10 devices and connections per household. Nearly half (47percent) of all devices and connections will be video capable. Machine-to-machine connections that support a broad range of IoT applications will represent about 50percent (14.7 billion) of total global devices and connections.

3.Global mobile projections by 2023: 45percent of all networked devices will be mobile-connected (3G and below, 4G, 5G or Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) and 55percent will be wired or connected over Wi-Fi. Global 5G connections will be 10.6percent of total mobile connections, compared to 0.0 percent in 2018. By 2023, global LPWA connections will be 14.4percent of total mobile connections, compared to 2.5 percent in 2018.

4.Global Wi-Fi projections by 2023: Global Wi-Fi hotspots will grow four-fold from 2018 to 2023. There will be nearly 628 million global public Wi-Fi hotspots, up from 169 million in 2018. Global Wi-Fi6 hotspots will grow 13-fold from 2020 to 2023 and will be 11percent of all public Wi-Fi hotspots.

5.Global network performance projections (mobile, Wi-Fi, and fixed broadband) by 2023: Average global mobile connection speeds will more than triple from 13 Mbps (2018) to 44 Mbps (2023). Average global Wi-Fi connection speeds will more than triple from 30 Mbps (2018) to 92 Mbps (2023). Average global fixed broadband speeds will more than double from 46 Mbps (2018) to 110 Mbps (2023).

6.Global cybersecurity trends from 2018 to 2019: Globally, the frequency of DDoS attacks increased by 39percent. Globally, the peak attack size increased 63percent. The average DDoS attack size is 1 Gbps (23percent of attacks are greater than 1 Gbps); there has been 776percent growth in attacks between 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps.

BUSINESS REPORT