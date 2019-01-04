The logo and ticker for Nokia are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York. Photo: Reuters.

CAPE TOWN – Rumours and leaks have started to surface suggesting that HMD Global may soon launch a new Nokia device with five cameras on the rear-end of the device. The device was has been named by the leaks and rumours as the Nokia 9 PureView.

The recent of these leaks is by mysmartprice, a tech site has published what looks like a promotional video for the device.

WATCH:

In the video, the device has a wild penta-lens setup with a 5.99-inch “PureDisplay” with support for HDR10 and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Mysmartprice reports that the Nokia 9 PureView will also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In the video, consumers can see the five camera sensors on the back of its case, arranged in a hexagon formation.

American blogger, known for his leaks on smartphone devices also tweeted about the Nokia device showing what it could potentially look like.

Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder." HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018





