JOHANNESBURG - Kenya’s Absa Bank has moved most of its customers onto its mobile banking platform, which it sees as a major driver for future growth, chief executive Jeremy Awori said on Wednesday.
When the bank first launched its digital app known as “Timiza” — Kiswahili for “Achieve” — in March 2018, it attracted 300,000 customers. By the end of the year it had 3 million users, with lending standing at 10 billion Kenyan shillings ($98.91 million).
“We have seen our app grow in leaps and bounds. We are now roughly under 5 million customers, and we really are looking forward to growing that number in the future,” Awori told a news conference.