Absa Bank says Kenya mobile banking app used by almost 5m customers









PHOTO: Supplied by Absa Group. JOHANNESBURG - Kenya’s Absa Bank has moved most of its customers onto its mobile banking platform, which it sees as a major driver for future growth, chief executive Jeremy Awori said on Wednesday.

When the bank first launched its digital app known as “Timiza” — Kiswahili for “Achieve” — in March 2018, it attracted 300,000 customers. By the end of the year it had 3 million users, with lending standing at 10 billion Kenyan shillings ($98.91 million).

“We have seen our app grow in leaps and bounds. We are now roughly under 5 million customers, and we really are looking forward to growing that number in the future,” Awori told a news conference.





The bank, formerly known as Barclays Kenya, says it has about 800,000 customers who are yet to sign onto Timiza.





Absa Kenya, which is part of South Africa’s Absa Group , posted a pretax profit of 8.18 billion shillings in the first nine months of 2019, compared with 7.72 billion shillings in year-earlier period.



