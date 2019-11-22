Accenture and CodeX equip SA youth with 4IR skills









Accenture and CodeX are co-developing a skills development programme to equip South African youth with the skills required to participate in the 4IR. Freepik

JOHANNESBURG - Accenture and CodeX are co-developing a skills development programme to equip South African youth with the skills required to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) economy, Accenture South Africa said this week. It said the initial class of the one-year coding programme was designed to address the country’s key economic growth imperatives, including unemployment.

“As one of the country’s digital accelerators, we are witnessing a resurgence in demand for custom, bespoke software development skills within larger enterprises,” said Vukani Mngxati, the chief executive of Accenture South Africa.





“This demand places an additional strain on the country’s already limited pool of qualified and experienced Java engineers, whom Accenture also needs for its own projects with clients. Its vital that we develop adaptable and transferable skills that prepare youth for the dynamic workplace of the future and remain applicable as jobs and industries evolve.”





The initial class consists of 21 non-degreed and unemployed youths, based in Cape Town, who have passed matric. “They were selected following a two-week activation in underprivileged communities and an online boot camp that determined aptitude and identified those with a learning mindset,” it said.



