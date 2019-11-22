JOHANNESBURG - Accenture and CodeX are co-developing a skills development programme to equip South African youth with the skills required to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) economy, Accenture South Africa said this week.
It said the initial class of the one-year coding programme was designed to address the country’s key economic growth imperatives, including unemployment.
“As one of the country’s digital accelerators, we are witnessing a resurgence in demand for custom, bespoke software development skills within larger enterprises,” said Vukani Mngxati, the chief executive of Accenture South Africa.