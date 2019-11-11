CAPE TOWN – Gone are the days of software and hardware upgrades, accountants are now opting for cloud ERP systems.
These modern cloud-based solutions require minimal or no hardware and there are also no costly services or maintenance required.
Chartered accountant Catherine Moore CA (SA) decided to become a Univisor, an approved accountant or freelance bookkeeper that offers an audit or bookkeeping service to other companies using Uniconta.
"This product is perfect for accountants and freelance bookkeepers, it's an exciting new lightning-fast cloud-based ERP system that supports both customised and standardised financial processes efficiently,” she explains.
Moore points to the business challenges they were experiencing previously. "With my previous system it was an ongoing challenge to keep up with changes and updates to the software and hardware. They were also constantly changing resellers, making it very difficult for us."