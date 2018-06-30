CAPE TOWN - Instagram is adding a feature which allows users to add soundtracks in their Stories.

Users will now be able to add a soundtrack to their story, selecting a track from a library of thousands of songs.

After tapping to add a sticker to a photo or video in Stories, users will see a music icon – which they can select to add a soundtrack to their content.

You can also choose a song before capturing a video. When you open the camera, swipe to the new “Music” option under the record button. Search for a song, select the exact part you want, and record a video as the song plays in the background.

The song library can be searched and sorted by mood and genre, and users are able to seek through a track and select the segment they want to include in their story.

Viewers will then hear the soundtrack playing as they watch the story content.

Instagram said its soundtrack feature is currently available in selected countries, and the ability to select a track before capturing video is currently only available on iOS.

Android support is rolling out soon, it added.

" We’re adding new songs to our music library every day. The music sticker is now available as part of Instagram version 51 in select countries, and the ability to choose a song before capturing video is available on iOS only, with Android coming soon. We know that music can play an important role in how you share your moments and express yourself with friends and we’re working hard to bring it to the global community in the future", said Instagram in a blog post.

This feature comes after Facebook and music labels such as Universal Music Group and Sony / ATV Music Publishing have partnered for the company's latest initiative to allow users on Facebook to use licensed music in videos posted on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Oculus.

Warner Music Group announced that it reached a deal with Facebook to add its artists to the mix.

Additionally, musicians and songwriters of Warner will earn royalties from fan-created videos featuring their work.

Adding this feature to the platforms is beneficial for users of the social platforms as their videos won’t automatically get removed over copyright violations if they include portions of licensed tunes.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE