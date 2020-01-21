DURBAN - 2019 was the best year yet for investment into the African tech startup space, with 311 companies banking a combined US$491.6 million according to the annual African Tech Startups Funding Report 2019 released by startup news and research portal Disrupt Africa.
The report, which tracks the total amount of funding raised by African tech startups each year, found the number of startups that secured investment increased by more than 50 percent on 2018, while total funding grew 47 per cent.
This made 2019 a record year for funding, driven by a 61 per cent increase in the number of investors in African tech startups, which reached 261.
Kenya and Nigeria were the lead markets in terms of total funding, securing US$149 million and US$122 million each in funding, though Egypt was the main market in terms of startup numbers, with 88 companies raising funding over the course of the year. South Africa fell to fourth in both regards.
With investors increasingly looking beyond the established hubs of South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya for opportunities, the continued development of the Egyptian tech space is a key trend, while Disrupt Africa also tracked investment in an additional 15 African countries.