AlphaCode's four finalists will receive mentorship and support services through the scale-up programme. Photo: Facebook

DURBAN – AlphaCode has selected their four finalists for the R2.5 million scale-up accelerator programme AlphaCode Accelerate.

AlphaCode which was founded to seek the next OUTsurance or Discovery is Rand Merchant Investment Holding's incubation, acceleration and investment vehicle.

The four fintech businesses that were selected for the accelerator programme include Entersekt, Livestock Wealth, Click2Sure and Invoice Worx.

10X-e is AlphaCode's partner in the accelerator programme. The two-year programme will be offering the four fintech finalists mentorship, guidance and support services on the path to scale and job creation.

Dominique Collett, an investments executive and the head of AlphaCode said that the four fintechs will be working business coaches, mentors and established entrepreneurs through the programme.

Collett said, "These businesses will be part of a fully sponsored group of like-minded financial services founders ready to take a rigorous two-year journey tailored to build the next generation of financial services market leaders".

The chief executive of the Invoiceworx Siya Ntutela spoke about working with AlphaCode. He said, "AlphaCode so far has helped us with finding our product market fit and connected us to the First Rand group of companies and we now have a contract with one of them.".

The programme will kick off on November 1 and as mentioned above it is a two-year programme.

- BUSINESS REPORT