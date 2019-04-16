Amazon is reportedly working on launching a free, ad-supported music streaming service according to Billboard. Photo: File



DURBAN – Amazon is reportedly working on launching a free, ad-supported music streaming service according to Billboard.

The e-commerce company will market the music service through their Echo speakers according to sources and will only offer a limited catalogue of music. The music streaming service can be expected to be launched as early as next week.





To get licences for free music, the tech company has offered to initially pay some record labels per stream, no matter how much advertising Amazon sells.





Amazon declined to comment on the music streaming service.





Music streaming services





The new music streaming from Amazon joins the list of other music streaming services that have launched in recent years.





Just recently YouTube launched their own music streaming called YouTube Music. This music streaming service offers music videos, official albums, singles and remixes amongst other things but unlike the Amazon's streaming service there is a cost attached to this music streaming services.





For the first three months, users will get YouTube Music Premium free and thereafter it will cost R59.99 per month or R89.99 per month for the Family Plan.





Some of the other music streaming services that are available in South Africa include Deezer, Simfy Africa, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play Music, Joox and Apple Music.





Costs for the above-mentioned music streaming service can range from R25 to R137. Some of these music streaming services offer a catalogue of up to 50 million songs.





Like Amazon's music streaming service some of the music streaming services that are available in South Africa are ad-free.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE