DURBAN - Amazon is introducing a new AI powered tool called StyleSnap which will help customers find clothes to buy according to The Verge. This new tool is like Shazam or clothes that is built into the Amazon mobile app. Through the StyleSnap tool users can take a picture or upload a picture and StyleSnap will use machine learning to match the look in the photo and find similar items for sale on the Amazon site.

Jeff Wilke, the Chief Executive of Amazon consumer worldwide revealed the feature at Amazon's Re:MARS conference in Las Vegas. Wilke said that the simplicity of the customer experience belies the complexity of the technology behind it.

In 2017 Amazon launched the Echo Look , an AI powered camera that gave users fashion recommendations. The Verge reviewed the software and found that the software made mistakes, failed to identify different outfits in images and gave out the same tips over and over.

Amazon launch their own music streaming service

Amazon is reportedly working on launching a free, ad-supported music streaming service according to Billboard.

The e-commerce company will market the music service through their Echo speakers according to sources and will only offer a limited catalogue of music. The music streaming service can be expected to be launched as early as next week.

To get licences for free music, the tech company has offered to initially pay some record labels per stream, no matter how much advertising Amazon sells.

Amazon declined to comment on the music streaming service.

