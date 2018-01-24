CAPE TOWN - Technology giant, Google yesterday announced that Oreo, the latest version of the Android mobile operating system will now display the speed of nearby open Wi-Fi networks.

The new feature to Oreo will enable people to decide which Wi-Fi network is worth connecting to. People will be updated on Wi-Fi speed in the Wi-Fi settings menu. The menu will display one of four labels: very fast, fast, ok or slow.

According to Google, Wi-Fi speed that is referred to as ‘’very fast” enables you to stream “very high quality videos” whereas “fast” WiFi allows you to stream “most videos”. The intermediate speed which is categorised as “ok” WiFi speed enable basic web browsing, social media and access to video streaming service, Spotify.

However, this new feature only applies to public networks. Private Wi-Fi networks that require passwords do not display any speed data as Google is unable to test them.

They do however indicate signal strength. Although the new feature will provide more information to Wi-Fi users, Google says that network administrators can still maintain some privacy.

According to Google, network administrators can opt out of Android’s Wi-Fi Assistant showing speed information by using a “canary URL”. Apart from the latest Android version announced last month, we take a look at Google's other additions to their brand that was announced at the end of last year and at the International Consumer Electronics Show this year.

These include the katespadeny which is a scallop touchscreen smartwatch and the Skaden Denmark hybrid smartwatch. Google also released Android TV Momentum with the Google Assistant built in which was introduced to give viewers the best entertainment experience.

Also, an app which assists parents with monitoring their kids screen time, app usage and more, Family link was also recently released by Google.

