DURBAN - WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.19.282 according to WABetaInfo.
The new update includes important details about the upcoming Dark Theme which is not available as yet.
WhatsApp has been working on the feature in the recent few updates in order to ensure the best bug-free experience for users before it has been released.
WhatsApp has implemented a new section which will be available in WhatsApp Settings section called Theme Settings. There are three different theme settings including:
Light theme: The usual white theme that people have always used
Dark theme: Every section in the app will be changed into blue night colours
System default: WhatsApp identifies the theme used by a smartphone's Android system (if light or dark) and then sets it in WhatsApp automatically.
New features for WhatsApp Web