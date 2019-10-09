Android WhatsApp users can expect a new Dark mode feature









WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.19.282 according to WABetaInfo. Photo: Pixabay DURBAN - WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.19.282 according to WABetaInfo. The new update includes important details about the upcoming Dark Theme which is not available as yet. WhatsApp has been working on the feature in the recent few updates in order to ensure the best bug-free experience for users before it has been released.



WhatsApp has implemented a new section which will be available in WhatsApp Settings section called Theme Settings. There are three different theme settings including: Light theme: The usual white theme that people have always used

Dark theme: Every section in the app will be changed into blue night colours

System default: WhatsApp identifies the theme used by a smartphone's Android system (if light or dark) and then sets it in WhatsApp automatically. New features for WhatsApp Web



WhatsApp has been working on new features for WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp on your PC, including Albums and Grouped Stickers according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Web was officially announced in January 2015 by Jan Koum one of the co-founders of WhatsApp on his Facebook Page. Initially WhatsApp Web was only available to Android, BlackBerry, and Windows Phone users and then later on they added support for iOS.

The albums feature for WhatsApp Web will group photos and videos in a single bubble in order to save space in the chat screen. This new feature has been available on Android and iOS since last year and now WhatsApp is working to bring it to WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp is also working on is Grouped Stickers for WhatsApp Web which is an extension of Albums. With this features users will be allowed to easily group two stickers in a row on WhatsApp Web.

