INTERNATIONAL - The push to integrate cryptocurrencies into global commerce looks a step closer to reality.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. said Monday that it will begin testing its consumer app for digital assets with its partner Starbucks Inc. in the first half of 2020. That follows a jump in Bitcoin futures on the exchange to a record.
A total 1,179 monthly Bitcoin futures changed hands on Oct. 25, according to the company. None of the daily contracts traded. The ICE contracts differ from other Bitcoin derivatives because they deliver actual Bitcoin if held to expiration, unlike cash-settled contracts at competitor CME Group Inc.