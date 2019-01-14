Rumours suggest the new iPhone might have pencil support. Photo: IOL

INTERNATIONAL – Apple reportedly planning to release three new iPhones this year with the high-end model set to feature a triple-camera system at the rear. This is according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, which also stated that one of the three devices would be the successor to the iPhone XR with an LCD display.

The report pushed it further in the future claiming that in 2020, Apple is considering going OLED-only for its iPhone models.

In May 2018, Deutsche Securities analyst Jialin Lu said that Apple was planning a triple-lens camera array in at least one of the iPhones it will release in 2019.

A report in Bloomberg says that Apple likely won't deliver a 5G iPhone until 2020. This may not be a huge deal, as the major carriers will be rolling out their networks throughout 2019.

Another report by the Korea Herald's sources said that Apple may also be considering to add Apple Pencil support to its 2019 iPhone lineup.

