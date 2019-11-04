FILE PHOTO: A customer tests Apple's iPhone 11 after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Beijing

INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc asked the Trump administration to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Apple Watches, iPhone components and other consumer products, according to company filings with the US Trade Representative’s Office.



The company on Thursday sought tariff exclusions from 11 products, including HomePod speakers, iMac computers, parts for use in repairing iPhones, iPhone smart battery cases, AirPods and others. The public has until the 14th of November to submit comments on the requests.

Apple told the US Trade Representative’s Office the products were consumer electronic devices and “not strategically important or related to ‘Made in China 2025’ or other Chinese industrial programs.”

The exclusions seek relief from 15 percent tariffs that took effect on the 1st of September.



