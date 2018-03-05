INTERNATIONAL - Apple may be preparing to release a new and cheaper MacBook Air in the second quarter of 2018, according to a report in 9to5Mac.

9to5Mac spoke to KGI securities Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is reportedly planning to release a cheaper model at some point in the second quarter of 2018.

Ming-Chi Kuo expects that Apple will release a 13-inch MacBook Air “with a lower price tag,” later this year. He also adds that the lower price could help boost Apple’s laptop sales.

Kuo did not provide any further details about the product such prices or specifications. While the line celebrates its tenth year in 2018, the line hasn't received many changes or updates.

The last update the Mac air recieved was when Apple updated it with a faster 1.8GHz Intel processor. Apple currently sells the MacBook Air for $999.

In a previous report, Kuo also stated that company will likely refresh its AirPods, and that the HomePod has been met with “mediocre” demand.

READ ALSO: Apple Says All Macs, iPhones and iPads Exposed to Chip Security Flaws

READ ALSO: Apple's new iOS update for longer battery life

TOP STORY: Nedbank launches first humanoid robot in SA at branch

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE