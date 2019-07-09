Photo: (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

CAPE TOWN – Apple is reportedly testing biometric system sign-in options for iCloud. This is according to a report by 9to5Mac, which stated that users can decide to sign into their iCloud account either with Face ID or Touch ID through beta.icloud.com.

This new test feature is similar to the company's upcoming “Sign in with Apple” feature set to launch in September, which will be an alternative to using Google and Facebook to log-into certain applications.

Apple said in a statement: " Sign In with Apple makes it easy for users to sign in to your apps and websites using their Apple ID. Instead of filling out forms, verifying email addresses, and choosing new passwords, they can use Sign In with Apple to set up an account and start using your app right away. All accounts are protected with two-factor authentication for superior security, and Apple will not track users’ activity in your app or website."

"Sign In with Apple works natively on iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. And it works in any browser, which means you can deploy it on your website and in versions of your apps running on other platforms."





