INTERNATIONAL - Apple has announced that their annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held in June this year.

Apple is planning to return to San Jose, San Francisco again between June 4th and June 8th. The company has said that developers can apply for tickets from now until 22 March through Apple’s WWDC site, and tickets will be issued by 23 March 23rd.

Last year’s event was packed with announcements, including the HomePod, a new iMac Pro, iOS 11, a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, macOS High Sierra, watch OS 4, and ARKit.

This year, Apple fans are expecting to hear more about the future of macOS and iOS, and whether or not the rumors are true about the company launching possibly launching cheaper iPads and MacBooks.

Apple is reportedly focusing on reliability and performance in iOS 12 over new features and redesigning the home screen for iOS in 2019. Apple is still rumored to be launching new universal apps that work across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Bloomberg also previously reported that Apple will bring its Animoji characters to the iPad, thanks to a new model of the tablet that has a Face ID camera.

iOS 12 for the iPad is also rumored to include tabs within apps, but more significant software updates won’t arrive for Apple’s tablets until next year.

READ ALSO: Apple may launch a cheaper Mac Air this year

READ ALSO: TIPS: How to save data usage on your iPhone

TOP STORY: Ramaphosa meets chief executives at SOEs

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE