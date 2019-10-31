FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, and chief design officer Jonathan Ive look at a Mac Pro in the display room at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple Inc. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)



INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday forecast sales for the crucial holiday shopping quarter ahead of Wall Street expectations, with Chief Executive Tim Cook seeing strong sales of the wearables such as the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro and hoping for a U.S.-China trade deal by year-end.

Cook wants to wean Apple off stagnating iPhone sales that make up over half its revenue and switch to generating income from services and wearables. Cook is implementing the strategy while also shepherding Apple through a trade dispute between two of its most important markets, the United States and China. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/34qdgDV)

Apple said it expects $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion in sales for its fiscal first quarter that ends in December, with a midpoint of $87.5 billion that is above analyst expectations of $86.9 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Apple shares rose about 2% to $247.50 in after-hours trading on the news.



