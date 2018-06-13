



The app store was released last week at Apple's annual developer conference.





The app store guidelines state the following:





"Design your app to use power efficiently. Apps should not rapidly drain battery, generate excessive heat, or put unnecessary strain on device resources. Apps, including any third-party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes such as cryptocurrency mining".





However, since 2014, Apple has had a section in their app store that discusses cryptocurrency apps on the Apple App store. Apple lets apps like Coinbase and Robinhood trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. This means that there is mobile cryptocurrency is not completely banned.





Below is Apple's rules on cryptocurrency:





3.1.5 (b) Cryptocurrencies





(i) Wallets: Apps may facilitate virtual currency storage, provided they are offered by developers enrolled as an organisation.





(ii) Mining: Apps may not mine for cryptocurrencies unless the processing is performed off device (e.g. cloud-based mining).





(iii) Exchanges: Apps may facilitate transactions or transmissions of cryptocurrency on an approved exchange, provided they are offered by the exchange itself.





(iv) Initial Coin Offerings: Apps facilitating Initial Coin Offerings ("ICOs"), cryptocurrency futures trading, and other crypto-securities or quasi-securities trading must come from established banks, securities firms, futures commission merchants ("FCM"), or other approved financial institutions and must comply with all applicable law.





(v) Cryptocurrency apps may not offer currency for completing tasks such as downloading other apps, encouraging others to download, posting to social networks, etc.





WWDC 2018





One of the highlights of the conference was the iOS 12 update, which they confirmed will be coming out later this year. The update will be free and it will be supported by iPads and iPhones that were released as far back as 2013.





Other highlights included the watchOS 5 which will have some of the same updates as the iOS 12 such as Siri suggestions and details of the ARKit 2, tools for developers that will allow them to create AR experiences for their apps.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

