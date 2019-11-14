FILE PHOTO: An Apple Watch Series 5 is seen on display in the demonstration area during a launch event at their headquarters in Cupertino



INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc’s Heart study, the largest yet to explore the role of wearable devices in identifying potential heart problems, found the device could accurately detect atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat, U.S. researchers reported on Wednesday.

The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), come as technology companies increasingly strike up partnerships with drugmakers as a way to gather large amounts of real-time health data on individuals.

Earlier this month, Alphabet Inc’s Google bought the health tracking company Fitbit for $2.1 billion. That followed Fitbit’s alliance in October with U.S. drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc to develop their own technology to spot atrial fibrillation, a condition that significantly increases the risk of stroke.

Smaller players such as AliveCor have paved the way. AliveCor’s KardiaBand, a mobile phone accessory that can take medical-grade electrocardiograms (EKG) to detect dangerous heart rhythms, won U.S. approval in 2017.

The Apple study, conducted by researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine, tested the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor and algorithm in more than 400,000 participants who used an app to sign up for the eight-month trial.



