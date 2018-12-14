FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, shoppers check out the iPhone X at an Apple store in Beijing, China. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm says it’s won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China as part of a long-running dispute over patents. Qualcomm said Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, that the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China has granted preliminary injunctions ordering four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple to stop selling and importing iPhones 6S through X. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)



INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc. will push a software update to Chinese iPhone users early next week, aiming to modify functions that a local court found had infringed on a pair of key Qualcomm Inc. patents.

The U.S. company said it was taking that step to ensure it complies fully with the ruling, which resulted in sales injunctions against six older versions of Apple’s most important device. The iPhone maker said the planned update would address features covered by patents, which involve adjusting photographs and managing apps via a touchscreen.





The Chinese court’s ruling handed an initial victory to Qualcomm, which is locked in a worldwide dispute with Apple over the licensing fees it charges for the use of technology that underpins all modern phone systems. The iPhone maker argues the San Diego-based company abuses its position as the biggest supplier of smartphone chips, while Qualcomm counters that Apple is using its intellectual property without paying for it.





“Based on the iPhone models we offer today in China, we believe we are in compliance,” Apple said in a messaged statement. “To address any possible concern about our compliance with the order, early next week we will deliver a software update for iPhone users in China addressing the minor functionality of the two patents at issue in the case.”



