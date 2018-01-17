CAPE TOWN - Apple iOS 11 will receive a new update which will allow users to disable battery performance on their device.

In light of the controversy last month which saw Apple admitting that it intentionally slows down iPhones to prevent battery issues, the new update serves to correct the blunder.

“We’re going to give people the visibility of the health of their battery so it’s very, very transparent. This hasn’t been done before”, yesterday said Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

Cook said that the update will also more clearly inform users when their phone automatically reduces its performance.

However, if you do not want this feature, you can turn it off, says Cook.

Apple currently faces much backlash and class action lawsuits after admitting to deliberately slowing down iPhone.

The next iOS 11 developer beta can be expected as early as February.

Meanwhile, following outrage and horror in response to the intentional slowing down of iPhone batteries, the iStore announced its iPhone battery replacement prices for South Africa this month.

iStore said the iPhone battery replacement cost is R429.78. This is iStore’s out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement, in accordance with the Apple battery replacement programme.

The company made the announcement following a statement from Apple regarding iPhone battery replacements in the US. In the US, Apple offers users a battery replacement for $29, which is valid for the iPhone 6 or newer.

For your first time, you can get the replacement regardless of the diagnostic test results. However, after that it will only apply if the iPhone fails the diagnostic test in order to qualify for additional battery replacements at $29.

If a customer wants an additional battery replacement, but their device does not fail the diagnostic test, the price of the replacement is $79. Apple said iPhone batteries are designed to retain up to 80% of their original capacity after 500 charge cycles.

Owners of iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, and 7 Plus who suspect their battery might need to be replaced should visit the website to make a technical appointment.

“Online booking is essential. The in-store technical appointment fee of R200 usually applicable to non-iStore customers will be waived for this battery replacement programme, for a limited time only, provided that an appointment has been booked online", said iStore.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE