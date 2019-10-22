Apps updated in Play Store for a seamless experience on Samsung Galaxy Fold









Samsung is unfolding the future with a first-of-its-kind mobile device: The Galaxy Fold. It marks the beginning of a new era in mobile technology, and Samsung has been working alongside partners and the Android developer community to design a new and complete foldable user experience. JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of apps available through the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store have been updated to deliver a seamless, foldable experience.

Efforts to design this software experience for the Galaxy Fold began at the framework level in April 2018. As part of this process, Samsung developed a whole new UX and collaborated closely with Google to provide integrated OS support from Android.





Hundreds of apps have been optimised for the Galaxy Fold, including services from leading partners like Amazon Prime Video, App in the Air, Facebook, iHeartMedia, Microsoft, Spotify, Twitter, VSCO and more*.





With features like seamless App Continuity and Multi-Active Window, you can browse, watch, connect and multitask like never before. With Galaxy Fold, you can switch seamlessly from the cover display to the main display and you can run multiple apps simultaneously, on the Galaxy Fold’s 7.3-inch main display, revolutionising the way you work and play on the go.





These top applications and services and many more are now available in the Android ecosystem for the Galaxy Fold in the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store.





