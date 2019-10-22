JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of apps available through the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store have been updated to deliver a seamless, foldable experience.
Samsung is unfolding the future with a first-of-its-kind mobile device: The Galaxy Fold. It marks the beginning of a new era in mobile technology, and Samsung has been working alongside partners and the Android developer community to design a new and complete foldable user experience.
Efforts to design this software experience for the Galaxy Fold began at the framework level in April 2018. As part of this process, Samsung developed a whole new UX and collaborated closely with Google to provide integrated OS support from Android.