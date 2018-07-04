CAPE TOWN - Instagram has launched a new feature that will let you know when you’ve scrolled through all new posts from the last 48 hours.





The company is calling this new feature “You’re All Caught Up” which will show up in the form of a message when you’ve seen every post from the last two days.

"We’ve heard that it can be difficult to keep track of your seen posts. With this message, you’ll have a better understanding of your Feed and know you haven’t missed recent photos or videos", the company said in a blog post.

Additionally, posts found beyond the line break are posts that have been up for longer than two days mixed with more recent ones you’ve already seen and scrolled past. This new feature comes after it was revealed that Facebook and Instagram are working on other tools for showing users how much time they’ve recently spent in the apps.

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom has said that the company is developing “tools that will help the Instagram community know more about the time they spent on Instagram,“ adding that “any time should be positive and intentional.”

Understanding how time online impacts people is important, and it's the responsibility of all companies to be honest about this. We want to be part of the solution. I take that responsibility seriously. — Kevin S. (@kevin) May 16, 2018

This feature is available on iOS and Android starting today.

