



The event which has three keynote speakers including the Chief Executive of AWS Andy Jassy launched a multitude of cloud products and took their products to a new level in 2019.





Here is a look at the event by numbers:





7 hotels/ venues for re:Invent - The AWS event hosted activities in 7 venues including the Encore, Venetian, Mirage, Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, and Las Vegas Festival Grounds.





Over 2800 sessions at re:Invent this year - AWS held over 2800 sessions, workshops, chalk talks, and builders sessions as well as 1000 pieces of other smaller format demos, startup talks, dev chats, lightning talks, and networking lounge sessions.





157 security sessions - There were 157 sessions, workshops, chalk talks, and builders sessions and another plus 50 demos, lightning talks, and hackathons.





218 sessions on Quantum Computing / Machine Learning - 218 sessions, workshops, chalk talks, and builders sessions as well as DeepRacer activities at the MGM Arena and 75 lightning talks and demos.





65000 people in attendance The 2019 AWS re:Invent conference had 65000 people in attendance.





