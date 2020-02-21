The company’s latest financial statement, which got a clean audit after one of the most detailed and thorough investigations corporate South Africa has seen to date, also revealed that cash on hand was now close to R4bn and the company’s investments exceeded the R1bn mark.
The company has paid more than R200 million in dividends over the past couple of years, continuing to deliver value to its shareholders, which includes the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). A maiden interim dividend of 35 cents per share, amounting to R120m, was paid to shareholders during the year under review.
A final dividend of 16c per share was approved by the board of directors in December for the year ended August 2019, according to the financial statement.
The company’s chief executive, Howard Plaatjes, said he was humbled by the great effort and contributions by the more than 1 000 employees to help the company grow its asset base, especially considering the tough period it has been through.