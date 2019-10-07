File picture: Benoit Tessier

INTERNATIONAL - Bitcoin fell below $8,000, heading toward its lowest close since June and dragging down most other digital coins in its wake.



The most-traded cryptocurrency slipped as much as 4.9% from its Friday close and looks set to test a fresh resistance level of $7,355. It has failed for days to regain the $8,595 mark that represents a 50% drop from its high of the year.



