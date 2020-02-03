DURBAN - Bitcoin climbed from $6836 (R102313) on 1 January 2020 to $9341 (R139804) on 31 January after close to six losing months for the second half of 2019.
After 11 years and as we enter a new decade many commentators believe that 2020 will be the year that the real value of cryptocurrencies is recognised.
Marcus Swanepoel, Chief Executive of Luno, said, "Digital assets are still subject to high levels of volatility but we are seeing greater adoption, workable regulation and better access for millions of people. In 2020 the continued development of stable coins and the interest of companies like Facebook will accelerate the development of cryptocurrencies".