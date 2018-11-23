"Makro Black Friday", "Telkom Black Friday" and "Builders Warehouse Black Friday" are just some of the most searched terms on Google South Africa this week. Photo: File

DURBAN - South Africa has demonstrated once again that it’s obsessed with Black Friday. "Black Friday", "Pick n Pay Black Friday", "Makro Black Friday", "Telkom Black Friday" and "Builders Warehouse Black Friday" are just some of the most searched terms on Google South Africa this week.

Terms like "Black Friday 2018 deals" and "Black Friday Specials At Game 2018" also produced over 150 000 search queries on Monday.

As Makro’s Black Friday specials went online, South Africans broke the internet, crashing the Makro website due to high traffic volumes.

"Makro Online" generated more than 5 000 searches on Wednesday, tying with "Telkom Black Friday", "Pick n Pay Black Friday Specials" and "Makro Black Friday Catalogue 2018".

In 2017, South Africa topped global search trends as the region showing the most interest in the search term "Black Friday". It remains to be seen if it will do the same this year.

South Africans were also interested in global news and sport over the past week.

"Thanksgiving" was also a top trending search term on Thursday, generating more than 7 000 search queries. However, it still came in second after "Pick n Pay Black Friday 2018" which pulled in more than 10 000 queries.

Other trending searches this week included "Kim Porter" which generated more than 50 000 Google search queries on Friday.

Also, "Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria" had more than 100 000 on Saturday, and "Eskom load shedding" generated more than 50 000 search queries on Sunday.

