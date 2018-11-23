The Nintendo Switch. Photo: File.

CAPE TOWN – The local distributor for Nintendo in South Africa, Core Gaming Systems and Prima Interactive, the local distributor of Xbox announced that they will be having specials for BlackFriday and Cyber Monday. Nintendo are as follows:

Bull’s-Eye Bill bundle with a Nintendo Switch Console, a game and a Joy-Con pair for only R 7 798 - save - R 1000





Bullet Bill bundle with a Nintendo Switch Console and three games for R 7 796 - save- R 1 000





Banzai Bill bundle with a Nintendo Switch Console, a pro-controller, carry case and a screen protector for R 7 497 - save - R1 000





Bill Blaster bundle with a Nintendo Switch Console, a game and a Nintendo Switch carry case all for R 7 997 - save- R 300

All these deals will be available from 22-25 November at the Nintendo Pop Up Zone in Sandton City as well as on the Nintendo Online store.

Xbox deals:

Chief executive officer at Prima Interactive, Ian Hepplewhite said in a statement: "This Black Friday, we are packaging three months subscription with every purchase of Xbox One S 1TB and Xbox One X 1TB. This is on top of awesome discounts on the consoles. It doesn’t get better for gaming fans than with Xbox One. With these Black Friday deals, we can bring Xbox One within the reach of more South Africans.”

The Xbox One S 1TB will retail for R3 499 on Friday which gives users a discount worth R1 900. In addition, a three-month subscription to Xbox Live is given for free.

The Xbox One X 1TB will retail for R6 999, which is an R2 400 discount and a three month of Xbox Live for free subscription is added.

The company stated that the discounted console prices will be available at all participating retailers throughout South Africa.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE