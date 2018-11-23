CAPE TOWN – South African mobile operators have joined in on the Black Friday craze and offered a few deals on data prices. Here is a list of what they have to offer:

1. CellC

Cell C will be offering a MediaPlay Data bundle of 20GB. MediaPlay delivers internet access for your home or office on a 4G network.

Monthly fee: R239 (12 or 24-month contract)

The deal includes: 20GB data

Includes monthly subscription on Black Friday.

Pros: Data bundles can be added any time

Cons: You will need a Cell C USIM and an LTE capable router to get started.MediaPlay Data plans exclude access to Cell C’s 2G and 3G network and excluded from data transfer, unused value (data) will be forfeited on a monthly basis.

Cell C has the right to withdraw or shorten the duration of MediaPlay packages at its sole discretion and will notify customers if it chooses to do so.

Black Friday deals: 50GB of mobile data for R500.

The deal is subject to availability and will run until Sunday.

2. MTN

The Mega Deals promotion will run from Friday the 23 of November to an end at midnight on the 26th of November.

My MTNChoice Data packages will receive double the normally quoted data, in addition to 20GB free data (valid for 30 days), and 14GB of data to spend on entertainment for 12 months.

Data Deals:

My MTNChoice 5GB (10GB + 10GB) – R199 x 24

My MTNChoice 10GB (20GB + 20GB) – R299 x 24

My MTNChoice 20GB (40GB + 40GB) – R499 x 24

My MTNChoice 30GB (60GB + 60GB) – R699 x 24

My MTNChoice 50GB (100GB + 100GB) – R999 x 24

3. Vodacom

Vodacom will award new contract subscribers with 50GB when they sign up to the network. The data however is only valid for a week after signing.

4. Telkom

Telkom said that the deals will be available from 23-26 November 2018 or while stocks last.

The company added that customers can receive 60GB or 120GB of free Telkom data with the deals, along with additional bonus monthly data allocations.

* Disclaimer: These prices are subject to changes and were correct at the time of publication.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE